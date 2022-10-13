Cody Johnson leads the country nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards

dick clark productions/ABC

Cody Johnson is the most-nominated country artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

He’s in the running for three trophies at this year’s ceremony, with mentions in the Favorite Country Album, Favorite Country Song and Favorite Male Country Artist categories. If he wins in any of those categories, it’ll mark his first-ever AMAs trophy.

Also repping the country genre are Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton, who are up for two awards apiece. Chris is nominated in the Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Song categories, while Carrie is nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album.

Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Walker Hayes are also headed into the big night with two nominations each. All three of them are going head-to-head with Chris and Cody in the Favorite Male Country Artist category. Luke and Walker are also up for Favorite Country Album, while Morgan scored a nod in the Favorite Country Song category.

Other country acts nominated at the 2022 AMAs include Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Jordan Davis and many more.

Taylor Swift earned multiple mentions in country categories and is among the most-nominated artists overall, with a total of six nominations. Beyoncé and Drake each have six AMAs nods, too, but the most-mentioned nominee of the night is Bad Bunny, with a whopping eight nominations.

The American Music Awards air Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominees in the country categories:

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.