Cody Johnson is “thankful” to have chased his dream to the Country Music Hall of Fame

ABC

“‘Til You Can’t” hitmaker Cody Johnson is nothing but grateful for his latest inclusion in the new American Currents: State of the Music exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In an Instagram video shared by the museum, Cody reflects, “I’d been wanting to play country music since I was a little kid. I’ve worked hard my entire life to try to have a music career, and there’s been so many people who have helped me along the way. A lot of these people are still riding for the brand with me out here and helping me pursue my dream of country music.”

“The love that I have for country music and its fans is unlike anything else,” he continues. “It’s what keeps me driven, it’s what makes me keep on doing what I’m doing. I want to say how thankful I am because this is a great honor.”

More information about the American Currents: State of the Music exhibition is available at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s website. The presentation will be on display at the Nashville-based museum until February 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.