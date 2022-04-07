CMT Music Awards adds Jason Aldean + more to the performers lineup, names new presenters

ABC

Days before the show, the CMT Music Awards is continuing to fill out its bill with more exciting performers and unexpected duet team-ups.

Jason Aldean will take the stage with rocker Bryan Adams. The country singer’s new album, Macon, Georgia, includes a cover of Bryan’s 1983 classic, “Heaven.” The cross-genre collaborations aren’t stopping there: Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town will hit the stage with soul singer Monica.

Thomas Rhett and Riley Green will take the stage together, too; They have a collaboration called “Half of Me” on TR’s latest album. Then there’s Walker Hayes, who’s performing solo at the CMTs.

Additionally, a diverse roster of presenters has just been added to the CMT Awards. Nominees Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dustin Lynch, Kacey Musgraves and Jordan Davis will do double duty as presenters during the show. More presenters from the country genre include Martina McBride, LeAnn Rimes and Dylan Scott.

From outside the genre, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, actors Rob Corddry, Taylor Lautner, Joel McHale and Dennis Quaid. TV personalities Gayle King, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski will also present awards.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville on CBS on April 11.

