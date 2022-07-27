‘CMA Fest’ TV special set list revealed: Tune in for performances from Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + more

ABC/Robby Klein

ABC’s CMA Fest special is fast approaching, hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King and featuring all the highlights from CMA Fest 2022.

Ahead of next week’s show, the Country Music Association is revealing the set list, and it’s a high-energy blend of classic hits, fast-rising new singles and megawatt duets.

Old Dominion is performing their latest single, “No Hard Feelings,” while Kane Brown’s rocking the stage with his brand-new “Like I Love Country Music” as well as his chart-topping “One Mississippi.”

Carrie Underwood and Cole Swindell are both bringing new songs to the stage, too. Cole will also be joined by Lainey Wilson for a performance of their hit, “Never Say Never.”

Meanwhile, lots of artists are revisiting old favorites from their catalogs. Dierks will perform “Drunk on a Plane,” Luke Bryan is dusting off “Kick the Dust Up” and Darius Rucker will treat fans to his modern-day country classic “Wagon Wheel.”

Every year, collaboration is a major highlight of CMA Fest, and that will be represented in the special, too: Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce will share their performance of “Why Not Me,” and Lady A is teaming up with Breland for a rendition of “Need You Now.” Zac Brown Band will share the stage with Darius for “Chicken Fried,” and Elle and Ashley McBryde will come together for Elle’s hit, “Ex’s and Oh’s.”

CMA Fest airs on ABC on August 3 at 8 p.m. ET. It’ll be available to watch the next day on Hulu.

