Chris Young + Mitchell Tenpenny might be “At the End of a Bar,” but Chris doesn’t know Mitchell’s drink order

In the lyrics of their new duet, “At the End of a Bar,” Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny list off some of the “million things” that you might find when you’re belly up to a bar.

From a bartender’s friendly ear to a lifelong love, there’s any number of things just waiting to be found “At the End of a Bar” — but Chris says he’s usually only looking for just one.

“If there’s a place with some good whisky, it’s good. Yeah. That’s all I need,” Chris tells ABC Audio. If he had to pick a specific brand, it’d be Crown Royal, a brand he’s frequently partnered with for initiatives supporting the military.

But if he’s ordering for Mitchell, Chris says all bets are off — he’s got no clue what his duet partner’s favorite drink order is.

“I don’t really order for my friends at the bar,” the singer explains. “I always laugh when, you know, you see a group [of] people, and they sit down and they’ll be like, ‘What do you want?’ ‘I don’t know, what are you having?’

“And I’m like, ‘We can have different things,’” Chris continues with a laugh. “They’ve got different bottles. You can order whatever you want.”

Chris may not be well-versed in Mitchell’s favorite booze choices, but he’s a big supporter of his duet partner when it comes to his music. Mitchell was presented with Sony Music Nashville’s Billion Streams Award earlier this week, and Chris popped up at the plaque presentation to support his pal.

