Chris Young addresses dismissed charges, thanks fans for support

Chris Young has made his first official statement following his now-dismissed charges for allegedly assaulting a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent.

“Hey guys, so I just wanted to say something. You know, I’m still processing a lot through the false accusations and everything that went on in the past week. But I wanted to say first and foremost, thank you to everybody that had my back,” Chris said in a video on Instagram.

“It meant the world to me and I had so many friends and fans reach out and say, ‘We got you, we don’t believe you did any of this.’ So it’s really nice to see the charges get dismissed,” he continued. “It’s not something I wish anybody has to go through ever. But, like I said, the bright spot was seeing just all the love and support.”

Following this, he announced that he’ll be dropping a new song, “Double Down,” as a thank-you to fans — a move he notes “was not planned.”

“We’re going to put out ‘Double Down’ at midnight and I really hope you guys enjoy this one. Crank it up, enjoy it – I appreciate you, I love you and thank you,” Chris added.

“Double Down” will serve as the latest preview of Chris’ forthcoming album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, arriving March 22. The title track is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.

