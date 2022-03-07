Chris Stapleton’s ACM Awards performance will honor victims of Route 91 shooting

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chris Stapleton is offering a very special performance at the 2022 ACM Awards with “Watch You Burn.”

The singer is using his time in the spotlight to pay tribute to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas in 2017. In the early hours of the morning on October 1, a gunman fired into the crowd of country music fans gathered to watch Jason Aldean‘s set, causing the death of 60 people and injuring hundreds of others.

Chris wrote “Watch you Burn” about the tragedy for his 2020 album, Starting Over. The song features such lyrics as, “Only a coward would pick up a gun / And shoot up a crowd trying to have fun / Now the Vegas lights, they won’t lose their glow / And the band will play and go on with the show.”

“[Tonight] we’ll be performing ‘Watch You Burn,’ which is a song that I wrote with Mike Campbell about the shooting that happened here during the country music festival,” Chris shares with People.

The live TV debut of the moving number also will feature a choir and surprise collaborator.

Chris earned four ACM nominations this year: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for “You Should Probably Leave,” and Video of the Year as a featured guest on Taylor Swift‘s “I Bet You Think About Me.”

The ACM Awards air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

