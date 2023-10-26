Chris Stapleton plots 2024 All-American Road Show

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Chris Stapleton has announced the dates for his 2024 All-American Road Show.

The trek begins March 2 in San Diego and will hit Cleveland, Los Angeles, Portland, Nashville and more, before concluding in Little Rock on August 22.

Lainey Wilson, Elle King, Marty Stuart, The War and Treaty, Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, Grace Potter, Allen Stone, Marcus King, Turnpike Troubadours and Nikki Lane will serve as openers on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3. Citi cardmembers will have presale access starting Tuesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found at citientertainment.com.

For the full 2024 All-American Road Show schedule, visit chrisstapleton.com.

Chris’ new album, Higher, arrives November 10 and is available for preorder and presave now.

