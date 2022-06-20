Chris Stapleton partners with Pilgrimage Festival for sweepstakes benefiting his charitable fund

ABC

Chris Stapleton is using his headlining set at Pilgrimage Festival to draw attention to a cause close to his heart.

The hit singer and Pilgrimage have partnered with Fandiem for a fundraising campaign in benefit of Chris and his wife Morgane Stapleton‘s foundation, Outlaw State of Kind. Fans can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win the VIP Journey to Pilgrimage experience that includes two VIP passes to the festival in Franklin, TN along with round-trip travel and hotel coverage, a Gibson guitar signed by the hitmaker himself, a tour of the Gibson Garage in Nashville and more.

Donation levels start at $10, which equates to 100 entries, and goes up to $500, which is worth 10,000 entries. The proceeds go toward Outlaw State of Kind, a charitable fund the couple founded in 2016 that provides grants to a variety of organizations, including MusiCares Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Habitat For Humanity and more.

The sweepstakes are open until September 7. Pilgrimage Festival takes place September 24 and 25.

