Chris Stapleton hopes fans enjoy ‘Higher’

Chris Stapleton‘s hotly anticipated new album, Higher, has arrived.

The record, produced by Dave Cobb, Chris and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, features its lead single, “White Horse.”

Of the anticipation leading up to Higher‘s release, Chris shares, “Whenever we’re releasing new music, we don’t have a specific ritual really, but I think there’s a little bit of apprehension, a little bit of excitement mixed together wondering how fans will react, really.”

“I think that’s the main thing going on in our heads when we put something out is we hope whatever we’ve done will be something that people will gravitate to and enjoy,” adds the 2023 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year.

Here’s the track list for Chris Stapleton’s Higher:

“What Am I Gonna Do”

“South Dakota”

“Trust”

“It Takes A Woman”

“The Fire”

“Think I’m In Love With You”

“Loving You On My Mind”

“White Horse”

“Higher”

“The Bottom”

“The Day I Die”

“Crosswind”

“Weight Of Your World”

“Mountains Of My Mind”

