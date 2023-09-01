Chris Stapleton + Filson join for the Traveller Collection

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

In need of a new bag for your daily commute or travels? Fret not, Chris Stapleton has you covered.

The award-winning country star has teamed up with Filson for a new line called the Traveller Collection.

Available October 5, the set is comprised of five bags, including an outfitter bag, medium duffle bag and stowaway backpack. Prices from range from $65 to $995.

“It’s been an incredible process developing the ‘Traveller Collection’ with Filson,” shares Chris. “Inspired by my needs on the road and the desire to revive archived Filson pieces, we’ve created products that I genuinely use and love. Filson feels like part of my family, and their commitment to lasting craftsmanship aligns perfectly with my values. It’s been an honor to collaborate with such a legendary brand that creates products meant to outlive us all.”

“The Filson x Chris Stapleton collaboration goes beyond a mere endorsement; it is a true creative partnership,” says Alex Carleton, CCO at Filson. “Working closely with our design team, Stapleton’s insights and preferences influenced the Collection’s aesthetics and functionality.”

“This collaborative approach ensures that each item in the ‘Traveller Collection’ bears the distinct mark of both Filson’s time-honored craftsmanship and Chris Stapleton’s creative input, resulting in a Collection that seamlessly merges heritage and contemporary style,” he adds.

While the collection won’t be out until October 5, first-access sign-ups are open now at filson.com.

Fans can purchase an exclusive Filson graphic T-shirt now, with all proceeds going to Chris and wife Morgane‘s charity, Outlaw State of Kind.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.