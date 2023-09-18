Chris Stapleton featured in new ‘Monday Night Football’ theme

ABC

Country superstar Chris Stapleton has joined Snoop Dogg and acclaimed drummer Cindy Blackman Santana ﻿to reimagine Phil Collins‘ “In the Air Tonight,” which serves as the new Monday Night Football opening theme.

The opening visualizer will feature NFL stars, game highlights and clips of the three artists’ “dramatic performances.”

“We just wanted to make sure we heard everybody’s voices – whether it was the fans’ voices, whether it was the artists’ voices, whether it was staying true to the ‘Monday Night Football’ brand over the years,” video producer Rico Labbe tells USA TODAY Sports. “We just wanted to make sure we meshed all that together. It could be a challenge. But we think we hit the sweet spot.”

On tapping Chris for the remake, Rico says they really felt he had this soulful feel to him that incorporated everybody.” “Chris was very inspired,” he says. “He wanted to get it right and make sure he represented the song in the right way.”

A preview of the clip is available now on Chris’ Instagram.

The new Monday Night Football opening theme will make its debut Monday, September 18, on ESPN.

