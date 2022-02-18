Chris Stapleton adds more All-American Road Show dates for 2022

ABC

Chris Stapleton is expanding on his tour plans for 2022 with a just-announced new batch of dates for his All-American Road Show.

He’s added 24 new stops on the already extensive trek, which was originally scheduled to run through mid-summer. Now, in addition to booking two more June shows in San Diego and Los Angeles, Chris is planning to keep the party going well into October.

The new dates include appearances in Cleveland, Detroit, Tampa and New Orleans. The All-American Road Show will now conclude on October 27 in Fort Worth, Texas. Chris’ support acts for the trek include Dwight Yoakam, Willie Nelson & Friends, The Highwomen, Elle King, Margo Price, Yola and many more.

Chris’ tour announcement comes on the heels of a busy few weeks, as his single, “You Should Probably Leave,” recently hit number-one on the country charts. He’s also among country music’s most-recognized acts at the upcoming Grammy Awards, with three nominations, and he’s a five-time nominee at next month’s ACM Awards, too.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale February 25.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.