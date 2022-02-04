Chris Lane thought he never wanted to be a dad — until he met his now-wife, Lauren

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

These days, Chris Lane is a doting dad to a seven-month-old baby boy, Dutton, but the singer admits that earlier in his life, he didn’t plan on ever becoming a husband and father.

“I never wanted kids. I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that,” Chris tells ET Online.

But meeting Lauren Bushnell — a former contestant on The Bachelor — changed all that, he goes on to say. After the couple got pregnant, as fatherhood became more of a reality for Chris, he became more and more grateful that he’d had a change of heart about family life.

“Actually, the day [Dutton] was born…I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, ‘Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that,'” the singer continues. “I wouldn’t have known what I was missing out on and it’s truly the best thing in the world.”

Chris has drawn inspiration from his love for Lauren for several of his songs, including “Big, Big Plans,” which he wrote for his proposal. He’ll revisit their love story once again in a new single set to drop in a couple of weeks.

He tells ET Online that the song, called “Howdy,” is a wordplay-filled look back at Lauren’s previous relationships, including her high-profile engagement to Bachelor personality Ben Higgins, and how the couple’s failed relationships ultimately led them to each other.

