Chris Janson teases a “scary” music video with Eric Church for their duet, “You, Me & the River”

Chris Janson’s new album, All In, comes out on Friday, and the track list includes a couple of eye-catching collaborations.

One of those, a duet with Travis Tritt called “Things You Can’t Live Without,” is out already, along with a rollicking, performance-themed music video starring both singers as the house band entertaining a honky tonk full of country folks looking for a good time.

But things will get a little darker on the next collab, a not-yet-released and highly-anticipated team-up between Chris and one of his musical heroes, Eric Church.

Called “You, Me & the River,” the song was written solely by Eric — in fact, it’s the first time Chris has ever cut a song that he didn’t also co-write. Chris and Eric haven’t shared the full version of their song yet, but if the teaser Chris posted to socials this week is any indication, it’ll be a little bit dark and spooky.

The clip of the music video shows close-up black and white shots of Chris and Eric singing the lyrics “Hey buddy, hey buddy, ain’t that Mississippi muddy? / And this time of year, she takes what you give her.”

The camera then pans across Eric as he sits in the back seat of a car, his hands tied together. In the caption of his post, Chris said that the song has “a bada** and scary video to go along with it.”

Curious fans will get all the answers about the song on Friday when the album arrives, with the music video following at 10 a.m. CT. When it premieres, Chris will be on YouTube to chat with fans and field some questions.

