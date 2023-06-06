Chris Janson shares how Lee Brice’s dad offered him a helping hand

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group

It’s not every day that a country singer in the most dire of circumstances runs into another country singer’s dad. But, that’s exactly what happened to Chris Janson.

Chris recently recounted to fans how he happened upon Lee Brice‘s father and uncle after his truck broke down. Of course, the odds of that happening were slim, but it did.

“A few days ago, I ran out of gas in the middle of downtown Main Street in my old 86.’ Traffic everywhere…saw these two men across the way on a park bench, and frantically asked if they’d help roll me out of the street. They helped, and we did. Within 30 seconds we had made friends, and as crazy as the world turns….this is @leebrice and @lewisbrice dad, Kenny and their uncle,” Chris shared on Instagram.

“Two GREAT American men, who lent a helping hand to a complete stranger on a random Thursday. I’ll never forget the kindness they both showed me that day. It was awesome,” the “Buy Me a Boat” hitmaker adds. “I say all that, to say all this: There are Good People in this world, and kindness MATTERS. Always try and do something nice for someone, and it will repay you when you least expect it. Love y’all.”

Check out Chris’ Instagram for a photo of Chris and Lee’s Father and uncle, and to read the story in full.

Chris’ latest single, “All I Need Is You,” is currently in the top 30 on the country charts. The track is the lead single from his upcoming album, The Outlaw Side of Me, which drops June 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.