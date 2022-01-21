Chris Janson is going “All In” on new music: His next album’s coming out this spring

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Chris Janson’s next studio album is officially on the way. On Twitter, he shared that the project, called All In, is “coming this spring.” To kick off the song rollout, he released the title track.

“All In” is a catchy, irrepressible declaration of love, and it’s firmly rooted in the singer’s real life. The music video for the song features snapshots of Chris and his wife Kelly Lynn, piecing together a collage of the early days of their relationship and their life together as a married couple.

It’s not the first time Kelly has inspired one of Chris’ songs: In 2020, he topped charts with the romantic “Done.”

Beyond saying it’ll arrive in the spring, Chris didn’t offer up too many details about when fans can expect his new album to arrive. In the meantime, though, you can catch him live on the road, since his Halfway to Crazy Tour launches next month.

Last year, Chris released his heartstring-tugging single, “Bye Mom.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.