Chris Janson enlists superstar pals and his wife + kids for his “Cold Beer Truth” video

Warner Music Nashville

Fans can catch quite a few celebrity appearances in the music video for “Cold Beer Truth,” the latest new song to be released from Chris Janson.

Kid Rock is just one of the stars to make an appearance in the clip, playing the role of a buddy showing up to have a good time in a honky tonk alongside the singer and several other pals.

But it’s not just country music that gets the all-star treatment: Chris tips his hat to his love of NASCAR, too. The video includes footage from the RCR Racing Museum that features Richard Childress, the famed NASCAR driver and partner of late racing legend Dale Earnhardt. Former Alabama football player John Cassimus and legendary fisherman Bill Dance also turn up in the video.

“Cold Beer Truth” is the newest song to arrive off of Chris’ forthcoming studio album, All In. “This video pays tribute to all the good buddies out there in America who have made some great memories while sharing some cold beer truth,” Chris explained when he released the song and music video.

Also featured in the video are the singer’s wife, Kelly, and their children, plus some other family members and loved ones.

Chris has already shared two songs off of All In: The album’s title track and its lead single, “Bye Mom.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.