Check out the first round of performers at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

The first round of performers for the 2023 CMT Music Awards has been revealed.

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, co-host Kelsea Ballerini and Lainey Wilson are slated to perform, alongside earlier-announced superstars Carrie Underwood, co-host Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown.

Additional performers and presenters will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming is also available on Paramount+.

View the full list of nominees and vote for your favorite artists now at the 2023 CMT Music Awards voting page.

