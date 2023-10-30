Chayce Beckham gets real in “Whiskey on the Wall”

Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Chayce Beckham has dropped a new song, “Whiskey on the Wall.”

The American Idol alum penned the emotional track with Blake Pendergrass and Kyle Clark, and it chronicles the life of a man who turns to whiskey to mend his broken heart.

“I’m very excited to be releasing ‘Whiskey on the Wall,'” shares Chayce. “I wrote this song for those who are searching for answers from a place that is continuously giving them false answers.”

“I’ve been holding onto it for a long time, and I’m so happy to be able to share it with yall and get it out to anyone who needs it,” he says.

“Whiskey on the Wall” follows earlier releases “Little Less Lonely” and “Till the Day I Die.”

Chayce is currently top 20 on the country charts with his self-penned single, “23.”

