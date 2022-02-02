Carrie Underwood’s pretty impressed with Priscilla Block’s car karaoke skills

Rising star Priscilla Block is a big fan of Carrie Underwood, and apparently, the feeling’s mutual. Priscilla, who turned heads in 2021 with grassroots viral hits like “Just About Over You,” recently posted a video to her socials of her and a car full of friends singing along to Carrie’s duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The song was a number-one smash hit on country radio, and Priscilla and her pals knew every word. “When the chorus hits,” Priscilla wrote alongside the video — and Carrie herself soon replied.

“You hit back,” the country superstar wrote in response, with a smiley face and heart emoji.

Carrie’s just one of a growing number of fans of Priscilla’s vocal chops, and the young star will further expand her fanbase with next month’s release of her debut album, Welcome to the Block Party.

This week, Priscilla also announced her headlining Welcome to the Block Party Tour, which kicks off February 10 in Las Vegas.

