Carrie Underwood will return to Las Vegas for more ‘Reflection’ residency dates in 2023

ABC

Carrie Underwood isn’t done with her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency just yet. The singer announced this week that she’s got more Vegas shows on the books for 2023.

The return of Reflection will arrive next summer, after the singer wraps her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in March. Carrie’s new residency dates are set for June 21, 23, 24, 28 and 30, July 1, September 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30, November 29 and December 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9.

All dates will take place at Resorts World Theatre. When she first launched her Vegas residency in December 2021, Carrie was the first artist to break in the brand new venue.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Resorts World Las Vegas next summer,” the singer says. “Reflection is a show I’m so proud of and have so much fun performing. I love being out on the road with the Denim & Rhinestones Tour and look forward to returning to Vegas once that wraps, as it has become our home away from home where we get to play to audiences from all over the world.”

Tickets for Carrie’s 18 new Vegas shows go on sale next Friday, December 9, at 10 a.m. PT. VIP packages will be available that same day. Additionally, there will be a presale for Citi cardholders starting December 6.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.