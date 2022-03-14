Carrie Underwood teases announcement on Friday

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood has a big announcement coming on Friday.

The country superstar kicked off the week with a five-second teaser video posted on socials that displays the words “Coming Friday March 18” written in bold white lettering against a black backdrop with stars glittering in the background, as a voice whispers words and sounds over a haunting melody. Carrie captions the clip with the raised eyes emoji.

“Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to hear this! It sounds so cool and different – we can always trust you to raise the bar and break the mold!” one fan praised in the comments, while another wrote, “Sounds beautiful and ethereal!”

Last week during the ACM Awards, Carrie hinted that she had something in the works that would be unveiled “soon.” She followed up the comment with a photo on Instagram that shows her recording in the studio. “So, I did a thing…” she captioned the picture.

