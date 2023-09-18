Carrie Underwood serves up frozen margarita cocktail with Southbound Tequila

ABC

Carrie Underwood recently joined Southbound Tequila co-founder and CEO Ivey Childers to make a Southbound Reposado-infused frozen margarita.

In a video up now on YouTube, Carrie and Ivey make the cocktail from scratch. Carrie also talks about why she loves gardening and the peaches she’s yielded this summer. The pair then use the frozen peaches Carrie’s collected to make “the perfect frozen margarita with a Southbound twist.”

The cocktail recipe consists of ingredients such as lemon juice, honey, peach liqueur and of course, Southbound Reposado.

You can watch the video in full and grab the cocktail recipe now at Southbound Tequila’s YouTube page.

