Carrie Underwood says Denim & Rhinestones Tour is going to be “a lot of fun”

Carrie Underwood is guaranteeing fans a good time on her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

The tour is in support of her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which hit #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200. It also produced the top 10 single “Ghost Story.”

Carrie has been gearing up for the trek that takes her and opening act Jimmie Allen across the U.S. into 2023. She says the tour will embody what the album is to her.

“It’s fun,” Carrie describes. “We want people to come out and have a great time, we want to have a great time, so that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

The hitmaker says she is most looking forward to seeing her fans and performing all this new music for them.

“[We’re] always looking for ways to up our game and bring the best show possible. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” she says. “This is what I was born to do, so I’m excited to get back out there and get to sing all this new stuff for everybody.”

The tour begins on October 15 and wraps up next year on March 17.

