Carrie Underwood recalls first time meeting Loretta Lynn in tribute post: “She is irreplaceable”

Carrie Underwood is paying her respects to Loretta Lynn.

In an Instagram post, Carrie recalls meeting Loretta backstage at the Grand Ole Opry early on in her career — specifically how Loretta lightly spanked her as she walked by.

“I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress…laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done…,” Carrie says.

She goes onto describe the country legend as a “cantankerous little pistol” who was friendly, sweet, and “never afraid to be herself and speak her mind.”

Over the years, Carrie has been part of musical tributes to the legend, joining forces with Loretta and Reba McEntire on “Still Woman Enough,” the title track off Loretta’s 2021 collaborations album. She also contributed a cover of “You’re Lookin’ at Country” on the 2010 album Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute to Loretta Lynn, in addition to performing “You Ain’t Woman Enough” during her homage to women of country music at the 2020 ACM Awards.

“She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed…but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced. I am truly grateful to have known such an amazing woman and artist,” Carrie continues. “Thank you, Loretta, for showing us how it’s done.”

In the wake of Loretta’s passing, there has been an outpouring of support from artists across genres, including Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton and Carole King.

