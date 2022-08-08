Carrie Underwood performs Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty cover at local bar

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carrie Underwood‘s girls night out turned into a karaoke session.

Over the weekend, Carrie and a group of friends were visiting Fox & Locke, a restaurant and music venue in Leiper’s Fork just outside of Nashville, when the superstar decided to hop onstage with the band.

A video posted by local cover band The Heartshakers shows the hitmaker performing a cover of Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty‘s Grammy-nominated collaboration, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” taking lead vocals as she sings to the packed house, “And baby, you could never look me in the eye/But why you buckle with the weight of the words/Stop draggin’ my heart around.”

“Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!” the singer captions the photo of her and a group of girlfriends during their night out on the town. “I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing ladies! [Love] you guys!!!”

Carrie will hit the road on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour beginning October 15.

