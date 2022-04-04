Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion & more added to CMT Awards lineup

Courtesy of CMT

Carrie Underwood and Old Dominion have been added to the star-studded lineup of performers at the CMT Awards, along with Mickey Guyton, who will team up with acclaimed soul band Black Pumas.

Carrie, who is the most decorated artist in CMT Awards history, will deliver a special performance from her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, at Resorts World Theatre, while Mickey and Black Pumas collaborate on a world premiere performance.

Additionally, after weeks of fans casting their votes, the Video of the Year nominees have been narrowed down to six: Jason Aldean and Carrie’s blockbuster hit, “If I Didn’t Love You”; “Forever After All,” by Luke Combs; “One Mississippi,” from the most nominated act of the night, Kane Brown; Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney‘s chart-topping duet, “Half of My Hometown”; Cody Johnson‘s first #1 single, “Til You Can’t”; and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson‘s fiery collaboration, “Never Say Never.”

It was announced last week that The Judds will reunite on the CMT Awards for their first nationally televised performance in more than two decades to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge,” with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce them.

Kelsea will co-host the CMT Awards with actor Anthony Mackie, live from Nashville on April 11, airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.