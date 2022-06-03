Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris mourn the loss of The McCrary Sisters’ Deborah McCrary

ABC

Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris, two country stars who worked with the late Deborah McCrary in the studio, have posted remembrances of the gospel singer, who was one fourth of The McCrary Sisters.

“I was blessed to have worked with her on so many occasions,” wrote Carrie, who most recently brought The McCrary Sisters into the studio during the recording of her holiday album, My Gift.

“She was always kind…always professional…always the anchor in whatever it was we were singing!” Carrie added. “I know she will be missed by so, so many.”

For her part, Maren posted video of her performance of “My Church” from the 2016 CMA Awards. Not only did The McCrary Sisters join her for that performance, but the foursome also lent their vocals to the studio version of Maren’s breakout hit.

“It is such a loss to Nashville and the entire music industry to lose Deborah McCrary today,” Maren wrote. “I’m praying for her family.”

Deborah McCrary died on June 1 at age 67. Along with her sisters Ann, Regina and Alfreda, Deborah was a mainstay gospel performer who appeared on festival and awards show stages, on records for many artists across genres, and was part of the “house band” at the annual Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Information about services and an honorarium is forthcoming, according to a statement from the vocal group.

