Carrie Underwood loves her Christmas tofurkey, sweet potato casserole

You won’t find Carrie Underwood behind a microphone belting her biggest hits on Christmas. Instead, she’s usually in the kitchen whipping up holiday staples for her family.

“Generally we do a lot of traveling around Christmas. We’ll go see either my family or my husband’s family. I’ll spend all day cooking,” says Carrie. “I’ll make a small turkey, even though I don’t eat turkey. I’ll make myself some tofurkey; cranberry sauce, of course.”

“Of course, sweet potato casserole. You have to have that. That’s one of my favorites because it’s a side dish and a dessert,” she adds. “I’ll just make a ridiculous amount of food.”

Once the cooking and eating’s done, it’s all about enjoying precious time with family.

“[We] just celebrate, have a fire, we wait for Santa and open our presents, then we’re off to see the next group of family,” Carrie shares. “It’s all about watching it through my sons’ eyes and just getting to spend time with family.”

You can celebrate the festive season with Carrie’s holiday album, My Gift (Special Edition), out now.

