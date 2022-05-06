Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi and more will launch CMA Fest with two Grand Ole Opry performances

ABC

Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi and more country artists will kick off their CMA Fest at the Grand Ole Opry.

Both stars are on the lineup for two Opry shows on Tuesday, June 7, in an event that’s being billed as the “unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest.” The shows will take place at 7 and 9:30 pm., and will air a few days later — that Saturday — on the Circle Network.

Other acts on the bill include Opry members The Oak Ridge Boys, country newcomer Morgan Wade and comedian Henry Cho.

It’ll be the start to a busy week: Carrie is playing Nissan Stadium during the Nashville-based festival, along with a slew of other big-name performers. Nightly shows will take place not only at Nissan but also across the river at Ascend Amphitheater, and there’s an array of day stages, too.

The Opry will be celebrating the festival, too. Their annual free “Opry Loves the ‘90s” Plaza Party will return this year on June 7, 10 and 11, featuring music from Hannah Ellis, Ray Fulcher and more yet-to-be-announced acts.

Tickets to see Carrie, Jon and more at the Opry — plus a list of other upcoming Opry shows — are available at the venue’s website.

