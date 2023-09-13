Carrie Underwood extends Vegas residency through 2024: “I’m so excited”

ABC

Carrie Underwood‘s extending her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency into 2024.

The global country superstar has announced 18 new dates in addition to her upcoming 2023 shows, which resume September 22 and wrap on December 16.

Dates set for 2024 are March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, May 22, 25, 26, 29, 31, June 1, August 14, 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24.

“I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March!” Carrie captions her Instagram video announcement. “We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!”

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 18, at 10 a.m. PT. Members of Carrie’s fan club will get presale access beginning Thursday, September 14. Visit axs.com for tickets.

Coming up, fans can catch Carrie performing on NBC’s Today on September 14 as part of the Citi Concert Series.

Carrie’s Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) album arrives September 22 and can be preordered now. Her current single, “Out Of That Truck,” is approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

