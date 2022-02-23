Carrie Underwood brings a water wall, seven costume changes and a “Cadillac Throne” to her Vegas shows

ABC

Back in December, Carrie Underwood dazzled Las Vegas audiences with the sold-out first round of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency show.

Now, Carrie’s gearing up for round two. She’s got shows booked beginning in late March, with more dates planned in April and May. The singer will return to Resorts World Theatre, a new Vegas venue that she was the first to play when her residency debuted last year.

When she takes the stage again, Carrie’s bringing all the epic production and one-of-a-kind show moments with her. Her set includes a wardrobe containing 20 costumes altogether, seven of which will be featured each night.

She’s also got custom visual content that will span across three giant screens, plus a one-of-a-kind “Cadillac Throne,” which she had created for her song, “Two Black Cadillacs.” Made especially for this show, the throne is built from parts of a limited-edition Cadillac from 1963.

To top it all off, Carrie closes out each night with an epic, show-stopping water wall, the jaw-dropping finish to her final song, “Something in the Water.”

Carrie’s Vegas dates resume March 23. In the meantime, fellow country act Luke Bryan’s keeping the stage warm for her. He’s currently got his own residency going at Resorts World Theatre.

