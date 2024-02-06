Carrie, Jason, Old Dominion + more pay tribute to Toby Keith

Country music’s biggest stars are remembering the late Toby Keith, who passed away Monday after a battle with stomach cancer.

Among those sharing tributes are Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Old Dominion and Brantley Gilbert.

“Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ’cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!!” Carrie captioned her Instagram carousel, which featured photos of her and Toby. “Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

“Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing,” said Jason. “Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man.”

“Toby Keith was a true trail blazer,” Old Dominion shared. “Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace.”

“Woke up to news that Toby Keith had passed…. He was a class act, a friend and one of the most talented guys you’ll ever meet,” said Brantley, who tapped Toby for their 2021 single, “The Worst Country Song of All Time.” “We’ll miss you down here man… Rest in peace.”

News of the country icon’s death arrived Tuesday morning via a statement on his socials.

“Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” read the statement.

Toby was 62.

