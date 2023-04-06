Carly Pearce’s mom cried when she saw the “What He Didn’t Do” video

It’s no secret that Carly Pearce shares a close relationship with her mom, Jackie. That’s why the floodgates opened when Carly’s mom first saw the emotional music video for her daughter’s single “What He Didn’t Do.”

“I played it for her, and I thought that she would really love it just because it’s so beautiful,” Carly recalls. “And she started crying when it was over, and she told me that she didn’t like it. And I asked her why, and she said because it’s too real of what happened. And I was kind of like, ‘That’s great, Mom. That’s exactly what I was lookin’ for. Thank you.'”

“But as a mother,” Carly adds, “I think she knew what I was trying to convey throughout the video, and I think it took her to a real emotional place of knowing that I really did feel like I was drowning.”

“What He Didn’t Do” served as the final single from Carly’s latest album, 29: Written In Stone. The song reached the top of the country charts last month and earned Carly her fourth number one hit.

