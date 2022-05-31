Carly Pearce to make headlining debut at Ryman Auditorium

ABC

Carly Pearce is marking a major milestone in her career with her first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium.

On October 26, the “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer will make her headlining debut at the historic venue in Nashville with Carly Pearce: One Night at the Ryman. Carly recently topped the charts with Ashley McBryde on their duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which is featured on Carly’s CMA Award-nominated album, 29: Written in Stone. The album came in the wake of her divorce from Michael Ray in 2020.

In a statement, Carly says she’ll perform “cold, hard truth songs” at the show that she calls a dream come true.

“I’ve dreamt of headlining my own show at the legendary @theryman for years & it’s finally happening!!! I truly can’t wait for this magical night,” Carly raves in the caption announcing the special show. “See y’all there!”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

The hitmaker is on the road opening for Kenny Chesney on his Here and Now Tour through the end of the summer.

