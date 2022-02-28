Carly Pearce to be inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

ABC

Carly Pearce is receiving a distinct honor from her home state.

The “Every Little Thing” hitmaker will be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 later this year. The Taylor Mill native will join the likes of Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley and The Backstreet Boys, who are also members of the institution.

“Kentucky is where I learned to love country music and the incredibly talented musicians who wove their stories and texture throughout the genre. From straight-up sass of The Judds and Patty Loveless or truly understanding Loretta Lynn’s heartache, to the bluegrass tinge of Ricky Skaggs and Bill Monroe, their influences have driven my music,” Carly says in a statement. “I am so excited and grateful to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame this fall.”

The induction ceremony will take place on October 28 in Renfro Valley. An exhibit about Carly’s career opened at the museum last year.

