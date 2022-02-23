Carly Pearce on her friendship with Patty Loveless: “She’s everything I wanted her to be”

ABC

Carly Pearce has a friend in Patty Loveless. Carly has long cited the fellow Kentuckian as a musical influence, and despite living states away, the singers have struck up a friendship since collaborating on Carly’s song, “Dear Miss Loretta.”

“We talk all the time. She’ll call me late at night and she talks about all kinds of moments in her career and what she’s doing now down in Georgia. She’s been such a good friend to me,” Carly shares. “She’ll text me when she sees or hears me on the Opry. She couldn’t be at my Opry induction, but she was watching or listening online and was live texting me. She’s everything I wanted her to be.”

The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year performed “Dear Miss Loretta” solo during her Opry induction in 2021. Since the two teamed up for the smoldering track that also nods to another country legend, Loretta Lynn, Carly has been open about her desire for Patty to record another album, hoping that their duet is enough to motivate her.

“I’m hoping this gives her a little bit of a nudge in the arm to do it,” Carly declares of the country icon, who hasn’t released a studio album since 2009’s Mountain Soul II. “I’m also hoping that there’s going to be a moment where I convince her to come sing with me on stage.”

Carly will perform at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7. She’s set to resume The 29 Tour on March 10.

