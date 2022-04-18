Carly Pearce makes $10K donation to home state of Kentucky

ABC

Carly Pearce is giving back to her local community with a major donation.

During her show at Marathon Music Works in Nashville earlier this month, Carly announced that she was donating a portion of the proceeds to help people in her home state of Kentucky who were impacted by the storms in March.

True to her word, the singer donated $10,000 through the Nashville-based Music Has Value Fund to the Kentucky Music Educators Association in partnership with the National Association for Music Education, specifically for the Mayfield, KY school music programs. The family of Phil Noel, Carly’s bass player, lives in Mayfield, one of the towns that was hit hardest by the storm.

“I am grateful to have had the support of my strong Kentucky lineage and embrace from true lovers of Country music so it’s an honor to help give back to the community that raised me. This donation from the Music Has Value Fund is a way to uplift some other dreamers in the face of chaos,” Carly shares in a statement.

Inside 29: Written in Stone Live From Music City will be released later this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.