Carly Pearce learns the “power of music” through the story of two fans

Carly Pearce knows full well the healing power of music, as demonstrated by a pair of fans with a powerful story.

During a recent stop on the 29 Tour at The Egg Performing Arts Center in Albany, N.Y., Carly noticed two fans in the audience who kept holding up a cardboard sign that she was having trouble reading from the stage. The singer was so curious that she stopped the show to read the sign, that said, “We’ve dated the same guy for 2 years. You saved us!”

“I immediately asked them to come down front so I could meet them & hug them. They told me ‘Never Wanted to be That Girl’ has been their saving grace,” Carly explains in an Instagram post, posing for a pair of photos backstage with the fans, Tara and Ashley. “Goodness, the power of music…I know they felt understood through my record, but I sure felt like I wasn’t alone with my journey last night because of them.”

Carly’s current single, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” finds her and duet partner, Ashley McBryde, realizing that they’re being two-timed by the same man. The song is rising through the top 10 on country radio.

