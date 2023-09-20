Carly Pearce joins NEEDTOBREATHE for new duet

ABC/Larry McCormack

Carly Pearce experienced a full-circle moment recently.

The country star, who’s been a longtime NEEDTOBREATHE fan, was enlisted by the rock group for their stirring new duet, “Fall On Me.”

“Years ago I bought a ticket and went by myself to see @NEEDTOBREATHE live because I was such a fan,” Carly shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It is such an honor that they asked me to be on a song with them. ‘Fall On Me’ is out now [white heart emoji]”

“Fall On Me” is off NEEDTOBREATHE’s latest album, CAVES. Out now, the 18-track project also features Old Dominion on the euphoric “Wasting Time.”

Carly is currently #35 on the country charts with her Chris Stapleton-assisted single, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

