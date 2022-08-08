Carly Pearce is blown away by crowd singing “What He Didn’t Do”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carly Pearce is reveling in the joy of music.

Over the weekend, Carly performed at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport, Iowa, where she got a measure of the impact of her new radio single, “What He Didn’t Do.” The singer took to Instagram to share a video of the packed crowd singing the lyrics so loudly that the singer can’t get a word in.

Standing on the stage, Carly attempts to sing into the microphone, but is drowned out by the sound of the massive crowd as they sing at the top of their lungs, “The devil’s in the details, I won’t tell the hell that he put me through/All I know is in the end, it wasn’t what he did, no/It was what he didn’t do.”

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME? This song just went to radio & y’all sing it like this?! I couldn’t even sing through all the tears!” Carly writes in the caption with a crying face and heart emojis. “I LOVE YOU, IOWA!”

“What He Didn’t Do” is the third single off the Kentucky native’s latest album, 29: Written in Stone. ﻿She recently made a donation to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts after a devastating flood ravaged her home state last month.

