Carly Pearce drops new track ahead of live album

Carly Pearce is giving fans a preview of her upcoming live album with a new song, “Should’ve Known Better (Live From Music City).”

“I’m so excited to release my live album next week and just had to share another song with y’all before it comes out. So surprise!!! ‘Should’ve Known Better’ (Live From Music City) is streaming everywhere now! [smiling face with hearts emoji]” Carly tweeted.

Due out on March 24, 29: Written in Stone (Live From Music City) is produced by Carly alongside David Clauss and was recorded live at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The 19-song collection also features Lee Brice, Ashley McBryde, The Isaacs, Matthew West and Jenee Fleenor as special guests.

Carly’s forthcoming live record will close the chapter of her latest studio album, 29: Written in Stone. The deeply personal record includes Carly’s current single, “What He Didn’t Do,” which is number four and rising on the country charts.

Fans can preorder 29: Written in Stone (Live From Music City) now.

