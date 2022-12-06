Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay + more stars line up to lend their support to St. Jude

Courtesy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital/Country Cares

The stars turned out to lend their support to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this week — and they modeled some fashionable new shirts in the process.

Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay and Scotty McCreery were among the acts showing off St. Jude’s new “This Shirt Saves Lives” navy T-shirt design. The shirt shares the singers’ support for St. Jude’s lifesaving mission; starting this week, anyone who makes monthly donations to St. Jude can receive the same shirt.

“I love that families never receive a bill from St. Jude,” says Maren Morris in the promotional materials for the new social media campaign.

“Because of that, they can focus on helping their child live,” adds Scotty, who is a new dad himself.

St. Jude’s lifesaving mission works to advance cures and offer means of treatment and prevention for pediatric cancer and other pediatric diseases. According to a release, no child is denied treatment based on race, ethnicity or ability to pay, and the hospital freely shares its medical findings with medical centers around the world so that more children can receive treatment.

To become a partner in hope with St. Jude — and to receive a “This Shirt Saves Lives” tee of your own — visit St. Jude’s website.