Carly Pearce announces 100th Opry performance + new merch line

Carly Pearce has announced that her milestone 100th Grand Ole Opry performance will be on April 11. Now an Opry member, Carly first made her debut on the hallowed stage on May 30, 2015.

“When I made my Grand Ole Opry debut in 2015, I had hopes and dreams that I would be able to align with them in a much larger way as my career progressed,” Carly shares. “To now be at my 100th performance and to think about everything that has happened in the years that followed my debut, I am so proud to be a member of the Opry and know that they are a true partner of mine.”

Carly’s 100th performance show will also feature special guests such as Ricky Skaggs and The Isaacs, and will be aired on Circle Television’s Opry Live on Saturday, April 22.

Additionally, the “What He Didn’t Do” singer has launched a new Opry merchandise line, The Carly Pearce Collection, which includes items such as T-shirts and sticker packs.

“I am also so excited to have a new merchandise line launching with the Grand Ole Opry,” notes Carly. “It will forever be a huge part of my story & a huge passion in my life to continue to keep the Opry at the forefront of our genre.”

To view the collection, visit the Opry’s online shop.

Carly’s new live album, 29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City), drops on Friday, March 24.

