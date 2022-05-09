“Can’t wait”: Carrie Underwood to mentor top five contestants on ﻿’American Idol’

ABC

Carrie Underwood is returning to her stomping grounds on American Idol.

The superstar singer is poised to mentor the top five contestants on the show’s 20th season, live from Resorts World in Las Vegas where she’s headlining her residency, Reflection. The top five was determined during Sunday night’s episode and consists of Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, Leah Marlene,Nicolina and Noah Thompson.

“Who better to help our hopefuls earn a place in the Grand Finale?” reads the message on the American Idol Instagram, calling Carrie’s mentorship a “dream come true.”

“Can’t wait!” the powerhouse singer replies.

Carrie was crowned the American Idol champion during the show’s fourth season in 2005 and has become one of the show’s most successful winners, selling 70 million records worldwide. She’s since returned many times to perform and mentor contestants, including superfan-turned-superstar Gabby Barrett, when she competed on season 16. Gabby also returned to American Idol this season as a mentor to the top 14.

The top five episode of American Idol airs on ABC on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.