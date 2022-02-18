“Can’t Have Mine”: Dylan Scott keeps the ball rolling with another new song after announcing his next album

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Hot on the heels of an album announcement on Thursday, Dylan Scott is keeping the momentum going by releasing his romantic new song, “Can’t Have Mine.”

Addressed to all the guys out there looking for their one true love, Dylan advises them to find a girl who “gets wild on the town but still loves Jesus,” and is “worth the wait even when she ain’t on time.” There’s just one caveat — they can’t have his girl.

The girl in question, of course, is Dylan’s wife, Blair, who makes an appearance alongside the singer in the lyric video for his new song. The pair have been together since Dylan was 15, but they once briefly took a break from their relationship, and that miserable three months inspired his current single, “New Truck.”

Both “New Truck” and “Can’t Have Mine” will appear on Dylan’s upcoming new album, Livin’ My Best Life, which will be out in August. He’s also hitting the road for his Livin’ My Best Life Tour next week.

