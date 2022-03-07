Can Brothers Osborne knock Dan + Shay out of a three-year ACM Duo of the Year winning streak?

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for ACM

Brothers Osborne reclaimed their status as Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMAs last November, beating out Dan + Shay — a group who’d previously won the award two years in a row.

But can the brother duo repeat their success at the 2022 ACM Awards? Dan + Shay have had a tight grip on the ACMs Duo of the Year title ever since the Brothers last won in 2018.

“I hope so!” TJ Osborne says cheerfully. “We haven’t yet been back, coming back on an ACM. But that’s the plan.”

The brothers and band mates joke that they’re visualizing a win ahead of the big night — so much so that they left a little extra room for a trophy in their luggage. “I packed a little light this time, left a little room in my suitcase,” TJ adds.

But the competition between the duos is all in good fun. In fact, TJ’s joking about his extra trophy space, too.

“That’s also a total lie!” He clarifies, admitting that he might even have overpacked for his trip to Vegas. “I was, like, jamming that thing together.”

The 2022 ACM Awards are streaming tonight on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Dolly Parton will co-host the event with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

