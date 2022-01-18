Callista Clark says “It’s ‘Cause I Am” “best sums up who I am”

Big Machine Records

If you want to know who Callista Clark is, just listen to her single, “It’s ‘Cause I Am.”

The 18-year-old singer is climbing the country charts with her confident debut single that portrays her as a complex, multi-dimensional young woman with a bold voice. The Georgia native is now opening up about how the song inspires her to continue stepping into her confidence.

“I think my song ‘It’s ’Cause I Am’ best sums up who I am. I’ve always been really shy and reserved, so writing ‘It’s ’Cause I Am’ was my way of being bold, daring, courageous, and strong,” she shares with Nashville Lifestyles. “Being that unapologetic and confident in my daily life is a goal of mine every day.”

“It’s ‘Cause I Am” is the lead single off Callista’s debut 2021 EP, Real to Me. She’s currently opening for Scotty McCreery on his Same Truck Tour.

