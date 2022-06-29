“Brown Eyes Baby”: Keith Urban to debut his next single from New York City’s Rockefeller Center

ABC

Keith Urban has a special performance coming up. On Thursday, he’ll take the stage from New York City’s Rockefeller Center to perform a selection of his biggest hits.

But that’s not all: The country superstar will also debut his brand-new single, “Brown Eyes Baby,” which is officially headed to radio on July 8. Keith’s been performing the new song on some recent stops of his The Speed of Now Tour, but it doesn’t appear on the track list of his latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1, meaning a new batch of music just might be on its way.

Fans have been capturing footage of Keith’s performance of the song, including a clip filmed on the second night of his tour in West Palm Beach. According to that video, “Brown Eyes Baby” is a mid-tempo ballad about turning heartache into something sweeter.

“So we’ve been working on some new music that’s gonna be coming out very soon, and we thought we might lay one on you,” Keith told the audience at that show before performing the song.

Keith’s Rockefeller performance will be broadcast as a TODAY takeover during the 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. hours. Tune in to watch on NBC.

